17-year-old boy shot and killed in Richmond, authorities ask for public's help

Investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for information in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, killed a block from his home in North Richmond yesterday.

The young man was shot just a few blocks from where his teenage cousin was gunned down five years ago.

Tuesday's shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in broad daylight, while Frazier was walking to the corner store, as he often did.

Seven bullet holes pockmarked the wall of the store at the corner of Market Road and Fifth Street.

Authorities are saying little.

But neighbors say investigators have seen surveillance video, and that it shows a car pulling up near Frazier and then rapid fire gunshots.

Frazier played basketball at Richmond High School.

Advertisement

"I'm going to miss him. I'm going to miss him a lot," said Rob Collins, his former basketball coach.

"He liked little kids. He was always with his nieces and nephews. He liked to laugh and have a good time," said Collins.

Those who knew him are dumbfounded. They say Frazier had nothing to do with street life.

"Coming from these streets, he was definitely not a troubled kid. Never got into things he didn't need to get into," said neighbor Esteban Gonzalez.

Five years ago Frazier's cousin was shot to death just two blocks from where Jamarrea was gunned down.

Rodney Frazier was 16 years old when he was shot to death in front of his home on Market Road. Authorities believed at the time it was a case of mistaken identity.

Like Jamarrea, Rodney also played basketball at Richmond High and had the same coach.

"I want an answer. I want a solution. I'm tired of it," said Collins.

On Wednesday afternoon youth violence intervention counselors were patrolling the neighborhood to help de-escalate any tension.

But for now those who knew Jamarrea Frazier are grieving for him.

"I see him every morning walking with his basketball. It will be sad not to see him," said Gonzalez.

"Never going to forget him," said Collins.