An 18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco was found dead in the city's Bayview District, according to police.

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen on Jan. 6 at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street.

On Jan. 23 Maltzman was found dead in the Bayview.

His cause of death has not been released.

Police are investigating, but did not say whether foul play was involved.