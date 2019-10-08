Latest court documents show PG&E ineffective in completing tree trimming and vegetation management projects
“If PG&E had spent the money we gave them on trimming the trees and maintaining the power lines safely, we wouldn’t be in this position,” said Mark Toney, the executive director of The Utility Reform Network or TURN.
Cal Fire takes extra steps to ensure power outages won't slow response times
The planned power shutdowns have everyone coming up with contingency plans, including Cal Fire. Ann Rubin reports.
Scrutiny from local politicians and customers has utility giant scrambling to explain recent actions
"... shutdowns are an extreme and a temporary safety tactic, they are not a safety stragety," said Sen. Jerry Hill (D) of San Mateo.
Potential power disruptions put business owners in Contra Costa County on edge
"I feel like they're playing with their customers," says Youngs Market owner Bob Kim.
Confusion surrounds PG&E shutoff in North Bay
Almost 200,000 customers were without power in the North Bay with more outages projected. But some residents are questioning why PG&E began shutting off power ahead of gusty conditions.
San Jose city officials: Plan ahead, PG&E shutoffs could last 7 days
PG&E’s on-going Public Safety Power Shutoff, slated to reach portions of the South Bay, is delayed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
PG&E worker reportedly shot at in Colusa County
A PG&E worker was reportedly shot at Tuesday evening in the Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.
Oakland firefighters patrolling the hills
Crews roving high fire-danger areas
As power shutoff continues, hundreds of thousands already in the dark
Power officials released a statement early Wednesday citing forecast winds of 60-70 mph at higher elevations from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning for the start of the shut downs.
186,000 PGE customers without power in Bay Area
Hundreds of thousands of residents are expected to lose power Wednesday during projected dry, hot and windy weather.
North Bay firestorm anniversary
O the 2 year anniversary of the North Bay firestorm, residents are nervous about safety power outages
Waldo tunnel in the dark
The lights were out in the Waldo tunnel during the public safety power outage
Tunnels to stay open
Caltrans says the Caldecott and Tom Lantos tunnels will remain open during power safety shutoffs
Power safety shutoffs
More than 185000 customers are without power in the Bay Area Wednesday morning
Several inmates and deputies hospitalized in suspected fentanyl exposure at SF county jail
A number of San Francisco sheriff’s deputies and jail inmates were hospitalized Tuesday following a suspected fentanyl exposure, according to officials.
South Bay braces for PG&E power shutoff as officials monitor situation
In the South Bay, San Jose City officials say the PG&E power shutoffs will likely begin some time Wednesday afternoon as winds move south. KTVU's Azenith Smith reports the plan could affect 38,000 customers in the South Bay primarily in the eastern foothills and South San Jose.
North Bay firestorm anniversary coincides with PG&E power shutoffs
Tuesday marks two years since the devastating Tubbs Fire tore through Santa Rosa, killing dozens of people. A brief ceremony was held to commemorate the lives lost. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports the community is now preparing for new potential fire dangers that have prompted an unprecedented PG&E power shutoff.