Tunnels to stay open
Caltrans says the Caldecott and Tom Lantos tunnels will remain open during power safety shutoffs

North Bay firestorm anniversary coincides with PG&E power shutoffs
Tuesday marks two years since the devastating Tubbs Fire tore through Santa Rosa, killing dozens of people. A brief ceremony was held to commemorate the lives lost. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports the community is now preparing for new potential fire dangers that have prompted an unprecedented PG&E power shutoff.