1st Black CHP chief retires, first woman named replacement

The first Black commissioner in the 91-year history of the California Highway Patrol is retiring.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he will be replaced with the first woman to hold the post -- a veteran officer who also is Black.

Commissioner Warren Stanley will retire next month after nearly four decades with the CHP.

He's spent the last 2 1/2 years leading the 11,000 employees in the nation's fifth-largest law enforcement agency and largest state-run law enforcement agency.

His successor, Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray, will be the first woman and second Black to head the patrol.

Ray is a 30-year-veteran and and Oakland native.