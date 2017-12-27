Police pursuing carjacked CHP cruiser in Tehachapi

Officers are pursuing a reckless driver in Kern County.  The pursuit began around 5 p.m. in Lancaster.  SkyFOX caught the suspect vehicle driving through the unpaved desert area near Rosamond Blvd. 

Fallen CHP officer's funeral set for Saturday
video

California Highway Patrol has confirmed a funeral is set for Saturday for Officer Andrew Camilleri, who died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in a suspected drunk driving accident on I-880.

Teen dirt bike rider arrested
video

Ronet Sanidad was taken into custody Sunday night after CHP officers on Interstate 280 saw a group of bikers speeding and performing other dangerous stunts.