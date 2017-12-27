CHP officer injured by speeding SUV while directing traffic
Twenty-one-year-old Lucas Julian Nelson was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence with great bodily injury. He is being held on $50,000 bail.
CHP: PG&E worker shot at in Colusa County
A PG&E worker was shot at Tuesday evening in Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.
21-year-old woman killed, minor arrested for DUI in early morning Sunnyvale crash
A 21-year-old San Jose woman was killed Sunday morning in a solo vehicle crash on the connector from westbound State Route 237 to northbound 101 in Sunnyvale, the California Highway Patrol reported. The driver of the vehicle, a minor, was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.
Westbound lanes of I-80 reopened following fatal crash in Richmond
All lanes have reopened following a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Carlson Boulevard exit in Richmond, the California Highway Patrol reported. The collision was reported at 11:39 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle.
Police pursuing carjacked CHP cruiser in Tehachapi
Officers are pursuing a reckless driver in Kern County. The pursuit began around 5 p.m. in Lancaster. SkyFOX caught the suspect vehicle driving through the unpaved desert area near Rosamond Blvd.
Fallen CHP officer's funeral set for Saturday
California Highway Patrol has confirmed a funeral is set for Saturday for Officer Andrew Camilleri, who died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in a suspected drunk driving accident on I-880.
Officer's wife waited until children opened Christmas presents to tell them dad had died
CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri was killed in a drunken driving accident over Christmas weekend. His wife told us she waited until after their children opened their gifts to tell them their father had tragically died in the horrible accident.
CHP investigates freeway shooting along I-80 in San Pablo on Sunday
No one was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting along Interstate 80 in San Pablo, according to California Highway Patrol. While they investigate, some are calling for security cameras along the stretch of freeway.
CHP flight officer describes helicopter operations that rescued 44 people from North Bay fires
CHP Flight Officer Shaun Boyea joined us to talk about the air operations that saved 44 people Sunday night from growing wildfires in the North Bay.
Police: Man who shot at officers and Caltrans workers in custody
Authorities in Lake County say a man who shot at Caltrans workers and Highway Patrol officers on Monday morning is now in custody.
Man tells story of being shot at in car on I-680 in Concord
Joe C. didn't want want to provide his full name but told KTVU, "There's no question that he was trying to take my life looking at the way the gunshot hit the car. He was aiming at me and inside the vehicle".
2 heroes save CHP officer being beaten during traffic stop
Two East Bay men are being hailed as heroes for helping save a female CHP officer who was being assaulted by a driver along a freeway shoulder in Solano County over the weekend.
Arrest in San Jose shooting that injured 17-YO boy
The California Highway Patrol today arrested a suspect in a San Jose freeway shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy last month.
Teen dirt bike rider arrested
Ronet Sanidad was taken into custody Sunday night after CHP officers on Interstate 280 saw a group of bikers speeding and performing other dangerous stunts.
I-80 freeway shooting: CHP update
CHP officials provide an update on a targeted shooting on I-80 in Richmond that left two people hurt and created massive traffic gridlock.
South Bay family seeks answers as to who killed elderly mom in hit & run
A South Bay family is pleading for answers in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old grandmother from Milpitas. The crash happened on Interstate 880 south of Tennyson Road in Hayward Friday afternoon.
Right two lanes of I-50 to remain closed until 9 p.m.
California Highway Patrol officials said the two right lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 near Livermore will be closed until tonight because a large pothole developed in the highway.
CHP drinking coffee with the community
The California Highway Patrol has launched a Coffee with CHP program in an effort to reach out to the community.
Protesters clash with SFPD in Mission, CHP blocks freeway ramps in Oakland
CHP prevented protesters in Oakland from getting onto the freeway on two occasions Friday night. Later in San Francisco, protesters clashed with police in front of the Mission Police Station.