2 arrested after man's body found in San Jose RV

Two men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a man whose decomposed body was discovered inside an RV in San Jose earlier this month.

Marco Espinoza, 27, and Michael Anaya, 30, were taken into custody on Friday on suspicion of homicide, the San Jose Police Department announced today. The motive and circumstances of the alleged killing remain under investigation, police said.

The charges are tied to the Jan. 11 discovery of a dead body in an RV near Kruse Drive and Montague Expressway. Officers were initially unsure if a crime had taken place, because of the state of the body of the unidentified victim.

"Due to the level of decomposition, it was not evident at the scene that the death was the result of foul play," said the police department in a news release.

The coroner's office later informed the police department of physical trauma on the victim, ruling the manner of death as a homicide. The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

Homicide detectives conducted a follow-up investigation, identifying Espinoza and Anaya as the suspects in the case. They were arrested on Jan. 19.

The suspects remain in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

This death is the third homicide in San Jose in 2024.