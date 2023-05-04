2 arrested in sale, sexual assault of toddler in Monterey County

Authorities have arrested two men in the selling and sexual abuse of a young child in Monterey County on April 28.

Javier Saavedra was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child younger than three years old. Authorities did not specify the age or gender of the child.

It's unclear what the relationship is between the child and the suspects.

Monterey County Sheriff's deputies first learned of the accusation when they were investigating a separate case of child abuse against a different man, Obdulio Aparicio. Officials arrived at the 11000 block of Merritt Street in Castroville to investigate where they learned of new allegations of spousal abuse against Aparicio.

SEE ALSO: Taxi driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting passenger

Officials said during their investigation, they learned Aparicio allegedly sold a child to Saavedra in Salinas. Deputies found Saavedra and the child in the 300 block of Iris Drive where they interviewed and later arrested him.

Saavedra has been charged with the felony charges of "contact minor with a sexual offense", unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor three years younger, sodomy with a person under 18 years, and oral copulation with a minor. He is being held on a $105,000 bail in the Monterey County Jail.

Aparicio was charged with felony charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and "cause great bodily harm to a child." He is being held at the same jail under a $100,000 bail.