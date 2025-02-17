2 boys arrested in Vallejo carjacking

article

The Brief Two women reported they were carjacked at gunpoint by "multiple male suspects." Their car was later found unoccupied with two of the suspects nearby. Police recovered two unregistered firearms and stolen property from the alleged carjackers.



Two boys were arrested in Vallejo on Monday after allegedly taking part in an armed carjacking.

The Vallejo Police Department responded to the 100 block of Larissa Lane on reports of the carjacking and met with two women who said that they were sitting in their vehicle in a parking stall when "multiple male suspects" used two other vehicles to block their car in the stall and held them at gunpoint.

The suspects ordered the two women out of their vehicle before entering and driving it away, followed by the other two suspect vehicles.

Police later found the stolen car unoccupied near Kissel Alley and Sacramento Street.

While police were taking the two women to retrieve their car, one of the victims recognized one of the suspect vehicles used in the carjacking driving in the area.

VPD officers stopped the vehicle near Kentucky Street and Sonoma Boulevard and took two suspects – identified only as "unlicensed juveniles" – into custody.

Police searched the suspect vehicle and found two loaded, unregistered firearms and stolen property belonging to the carjacked women.

Both of the boys were arrested on multiple felony charges. Their identities were withheld due to their age.