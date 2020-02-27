2 college students in Sacramento came in contact with coronavirus patient

article

Two community college students in Sacramento who were recently exposed to the coronavirus are in self-quarantine, school officials said.

One student at American River College and another from Cosumnes River College, who both work as medical professionals, were exposed off-campus to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated in Sacramento County, authorities said.

County health experts have indicated that there are indications at this time that students at the campuses are at risk for potential exposure to the virus.

The two students were exposed to the virus last week while performing professional duties. They both returned to their respective campuses after being exposed.

Sacramento County Public Health experts have directed both colleges to take no immediate action and proceed with regular class and work schedules at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, the two students were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. They will be self-monitored and will notify health officials if any symptoms arise.