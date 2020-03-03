Coronavirus upends San Francisco's fishing industry
Fisherman's Wharf looks like an unused movie set, a shadow of its pre-pandemic self. Most businesses are closed.
Fremont to open free 'drive-thru' COVID-19 testing site on Friday
Fremont will open a "drive-thru" COVID-19 testing center on Friday, city officials said.
FDA eases blood donation guidelines for gay men, LGBTQ+ community
The Food and Drug Administration has eased its blood donation guidelines for gay men, and others in the LGBTQ+ community to give.
Oakland Zoo launches livestream for animal lovers during COVID-19 isolation
The Oakland Zoo launched a subscription service Thursday to give people at home a behind the scenes look at animals with their keepers.
San Francisco reports first COVID-19 case in homeless shelter; supes call for more hotel rooms
The City of San Francisco has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus at a homeless shelter, according to the city's Department of Emergency Management.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tracking potential areas of COVID-19 exposure in department
There are still homicides to solve and burglars to catch, but the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is also taking on another type of investigation.
The Craneway Pavilion in Richmond used in WWII to be converted into a federal medical station for COVID-19 patients
The goal is to have the facility ready to receive patients by the third week of April, when health experts predict the Bay Area will see COVID-19 cases begin to peak.
COVID-19 outbreak at South Bay nursing home raises concerns
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and now a South Bay nursing home has at least half a dozen residents and staff who have tested positive for the virus.
Bay Area health officials recommend combining face coverings with social distancing
Bay Area health officials are now recommending covering your face with cloth in addition to physical distancing and hand washing to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus as you head out for essentials.
San Francisco to launch $10 million small business emergency relief fund
The emergency loan fund will provide small businesses up to $50,000 in zero interest loans.
San Francisco unveils new walk-up, drive-thru testing site
In line with several cities around the Bay Area working to increase their COVID-19 testing capacity, San Francisco opened a new walk-up and drive-thru testing site on Thursday.
Baking bread on the rise in the age of coronavirus
Countless people across the country are turning to one of the few hobbies that hasn't been banned: Baking bread.
New nonprofit formed during pandemic delivers food to San Francisco seniors
Many people who still have a job are working from home and they say they're grateful. Some are looking for a way to give back.
Man starts Facebook group to highlight Pleasant Hill restaurants still open for take-out
Like most restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, it's a struggle for survival in big cities and small bedroom communities alike.
Santa Rosa PD mourns detective who died from COVID-19
Flags were at half-staff at the Santa Rosa Police Department after Detective Marylou Armer died of complications from the coronavirus.
Social distancing's impacts on flattening the curve
Dr. Steve Goodman, professor of Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford University, says data the media is publishing on the new coronavirus infections may be disconcerting because it is not complete enough yet to draw conclusions. But there are signs the curve is being flattened from social distancing.
San Mateo County turning vacant spaces into pop-up hospital wards for COVID-19 surge
Similar to other counties, officials in San Mateo County are bracing for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. They’re using available spaces to add to the number of beds to help slow the spread of the virus.
San Francisco now testing for possible coronavirus infections
San Francisco is now testing locally for any Covid-19 infections in the city.
Santa Clara County coronavirus cases increase to 11
Santa Clara County now has 11 cases total of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19