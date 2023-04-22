2 dead, 2 injured in Hayward shooting

article

Two people died, and two others were injured in an alleged targeted shooting in Hayward on Saturday morning.

According to the Alameda County sheriff, the shooting happened on the 21200 block of Mission Blvd. at a hookah lounge operating illegally.

Officials said they believe a prior altercation led to the shooting.

They did not provide any details about a possible suspect.

Law enforcement have closed Mission Rd. between Cherry Way and Grove Way. They are asking people to use Montgomery Rd. instead.

This story is developing, KTVU will update it as new information is made available.