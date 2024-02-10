2 dead in Brentwood head-on crash

The Contra Costa California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving two individuals Saturday morning on eastbound SR-4 in Brentwood.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., CHP Contra Costa arrived at a two-vehicle collision scene in the eastbound direction of SR-4, west of Lone Tree Way. Both drivers of the crash were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants, according to CHP.

Per a preliminary investigation, one occupant of a blue Scion TC was traveling westbound, in the wrong direction, in the eastbound lanes. The second victim drove a black Mazda 3, traveling eastbound at the same location and the vehicles collided head-on.

All lanes were blocked during extrication and the roadway was cleared by 7:12 a.m.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. This crash is still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information of the events leading up to it, contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by investigators.