2 detained after replica gun found at West Valley College

Two people were detained at a community college in Saratoga Monday afternoon after authorities found a replica gun.

West Valley College was put on lockdown around 11:14 a.m. after an employee reported seeing a man carrying a long rifle on campus, according to officials.

They said the alleged armed intruder was linked to a red Cadillac parked in Lot 1.

Law enforcement officers canvassed the campus for two hours in search of the alleged threat before they deemed the college safe.

One of the people detained was carrying an airsoft BB gun that resembled a rifle.

Authorities said no threats were made. There were no injuries.

Classes at West Valley College were canceled for the remainder of the day.