Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:40 AM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

2 detained after replica gun found at West Valley College

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 4:32PM
Saratoga
KTVU FOX 2

Two detained after found with replica gun at Saratoga college

A lockdown was lifted at a Saratoga community college Monday afternoon after two people with a replica firearm were detained, authorities said.

SARATOGA, Calif. - Two people were detained at a community college in Saratoga Monday afternoon after authorities found a replica gun.

West Valley College was put on lockdown around 11:14 a.m. after an employee reported seeing a man carrying a long rifle on campus, according to officials.

They said the alleged armed intruder was linked to a red Cadillac parked in Lot 1.

Police searching for man reportedly armed with rifle at West Valley College

Authorities are searching for a white man who was reportedly seen carrying a rifle at West Valley College.

Law enforcement officers canvassed the campus for two hours in search of the alleged threat before they deemed the college safe.

One of the people detained was carrying an airsoft BB gun that resembled a rifle.

Authorities said no threats were made. There were no injuries.

Classes at West Valley College were canceled for the remainder of the day.