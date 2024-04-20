Oakland mother living out of car secures housing

An Oakland woman who struggled to get her car back after it was towed for unpaid fees in March is homeless no more.

Jade Burnett had been living in her car with her 9-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son who has autism.

A pastor from West Side Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland stepped in and helped her get another car and Burnett had secured housing for her and her kids.

She says she is grateful for the help she's received and is looking forward to a new start.

