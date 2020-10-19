2 displaced by residential fire in Oakland; fire under control

article

Two people were displaced by a residential fire in Oakland's Upper Dimond Monday night. The fire department has the fire under control, officials said.

The fire was reported on the 3200 block of Georgia Street at Laurel Avenue.

The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account announced the fire at 8:41 p.m. It was under control shortly after 9 p.m.

Oakland Fire Department said the Red Cross was notified of the displaced residents. There were no fatalities or known injuries from the fire.

It is not clear how the fire started.

Crews remain at the scene and are checking for hotspots.