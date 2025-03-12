2 found dead in Fairfield home; investigation underway

article

A man and a woman were found shot to death at a Fairfield home early Wednesday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

The Fairfield Police Department responded about 12:20 a.m. to the home in the 1400 block of Woolner Avenue, near Allan Witt Park, after receiving reports of injuries and found the man and the woman dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

The identities of the man and the woman were withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Fairfield detectives are investigating the deaths, though the department noted in a statement that the incident is being investigated as a "likely murder-suicide."

Anyone with information on the deaths was asked to contact the FPD at 707-428-7800. Anonymous tips can be reported through text by texting "TIP" plus any pertinent information to 888-777.