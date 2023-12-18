2 killed, several injured after car goes off I-680 near Pleasanton

article

Two people were killed, and several others were injured after a crash on Monday, when a vehicle went off Interstate 680 near Pleasanton, authorities said.

The single-car collision happened at 2:36 p.m. on southbound I-680 near the Sunol-Castlewood exit, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the crash around 3:08 p.m.

The fire department said that a car carrying six adults and two children was traveling on the interstate when it left the road, and went about 20 feet down an embankment.

Two victims died at the scene.

First responders transported two other victims to a local hospital and two children with minor injuries were taken to Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

Although a helicopter was initially dispatched, it was called off due to weather conditions.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it remains unclear whether wet weather conditions played a role in the crash.