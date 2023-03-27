2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting in Vallejo

Two people have died and another is recovering following a triple shooting at a gas station Vallejo.

According to police, the shooting happened at a gas station on the corner of Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard late Monday night.

SEE ALSO: Fairfield 6th grader dies after being struck in crosswalk outside school

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive for what may have led to the shootings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Vallejo police department.

This story is developing. KTVU will update it when new information is made available.