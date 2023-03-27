Expand / Collapse search
2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting in Vallejo

By KTVU staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

2 people killed in a triple shooting at a Vallejo gas station

According to police, two people were killed and one other was injured in a shooting at a Vallejo gas station.

Two people have died and another is recovering following a triple shooting at a gas station Vallejo

According to police, the shooting happened at a gas station on the corner of Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard late Monday night. 

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive for what may have led to the shootings. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Vallejo police department. 

This story is developing. KTVU will update it when new information is made available. 