2 people rescued in San Francisco apartment fire that has been contained, no injuries

Firefighters have contained a two-alarm apartment building fire in the Corona Heights-Ashbury Heights area of San Francisco Monday evening.

The fire department had earlier said on social media that rescues were in progress. The fire on the third floor of a four-story apartment building engulfed two floors of the building, located at 400 Upper Terrace.

The first alert about the fire was posted to Twitter at 8:45 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the fire was contained at around 9:45 p.m.

The fire spread to the fourth floor and the roof, SFFD said.

According to the SFFD, firefighters rescued two individuals and "multiple families" from the building, with no injuries reported. However, "numerous" family pets are still not accounted for, the spokesperson said.

40 to 50 people have been displaced, SFFD said. The Red Cross has been notified.

The public is asked to avoid the area for several hours. There is no word on what started the fire.

Crews will remain to remove any hot spots and allow access to the fire investigator.

Bay City News contributed to this story.





