2 robberies Monday near UC Berkeley campus

article

A second robbery in less than six hours occurred Monday just off the University of California at Berkeley campus, police said.

The latest one occurred at 5:47 p.m. at Oxford Street and Frank Schlessinger Way. University of California police said two suspects had a handgun that they apparently used to perpetrate the offense.

The suspects were last seen in a white 4-door sedan traveling north on Oxford Street.

Just after noon Monday, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed and assaulted in the 1900 block of Oxford Street, about five blocks from the other robbery.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the offenses against the carrier. Anyone with information about the offenses is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.

University of California police are asking anyone with information about the robbery at Oxford Street and Frank Schlessinger Way to call them (510) 642-6760.