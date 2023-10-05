2 San Jose students get perfect score on AP calculus exam

Two South Bay high schoolers achieved quite the accomplishment, getting a perfect score on their AP Calculus BC exams.

Ritwin Narra and Kaylee Nguyen of Silver Creek High School in San Jose both got perfect scores.

Only 16 students out 136,000 who took the exam worldwide were able to pull off this rare feat this year, according to the East Side Union High School District.

Both students give all the praise to their AP calculus teacher, Leena Guttal, who has taught at Silver Creek for nearly 30 years.

"I couldn't sleep at all after reading both those emails so many time," Guttal told KTVU on Wednesday.



This isn't the first time that one of Guttal's students earned a perfect score on the AP exam. One of her students achieved that feat in 2014.

A perfect score is 108 points.