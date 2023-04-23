2 stabbed during Saturday altercation

Two people were stabbed during a Saturday evening gathering in Pacifica.

Pacifica police said they were called at 5:21 p.m. Saturday after a report of a large group of subjects fighting in the parking lot in the 600 block of Crespi Drive.

Most of the group dispersed before officers arrived, but two subjects were stabbed during the fight. One victim was treated on scene by emergency personnel and transported to an area hospital. The second victim was driven by a family member to an area hospital.

Police say both people's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information or video about the incident to contact them at (650) 738-7314, or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted here.