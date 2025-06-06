2 teens arrested after stolen car chase in Brentwood

article

Two teens were arrested on Thursday in Brentwood after they allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase, authorities said.

Police said that around 2 p.m., officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Sand Creek Road near Shady Willow Lane.

Driver wouldn't stop

What we know:

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled and nearly struck an officer, who was not injured. The vehicle continued fleeing before crashing into a curb at the intersection of Highland and Shadowcliff ways.

Two suspects then fled on foot, jumping fences into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Officers surrounded the area and used drones to assist in the search.

A 16-year-old boy from Antioch was found hiding in a yard on Aurora Court and was safely taken into custody. The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Brentwood, was later found and arrested by officers.