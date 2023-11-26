Expand / Collapse search

2 wounded in San Francisco shooting blocks away from previous shooting

By KTVU staff
SAN FRANCISCO - Two people were wounded by apparent gun shots Saturday night in San Francisco just blocks away from a previous shooting that left one dead and another injured. 

Around 10:41 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco police officers responded to a report of gun fire near Turk and Hyde Streets, and upon arrival they found two people suffering from gun shot wounds, SFPD announced Sunday morning. 

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The Saturday night incident occurred just blocks away from a previous shooting near the 400 block of Turk Street early Saturday morning that left one dead and another injured. 

No arrests have been made in either incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.