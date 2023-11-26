2 wounded in San Francisco shooting blocks away from previous shooting

article

Two people were wounded by apparent gun shots Saturday night in San Francisco just blocks away from a previous shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Around 10:41 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco police officers responded to a report of gun fire near Turk and Hyde Streets, and upon arrival they found two people suffering from gun shot wounds, SFPD announced Sunday morning.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Saturday night incident occurred just blocks away from a previous shooting near the 400 block of Turk Street early Saturday morning that left one dead and another injured.

The previous incident happened around 4:38 a.m. Saturday, and both victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.