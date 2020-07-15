2020 Santa Clara Art and Wine festival canceled

article

The 40th anniversary Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Tuesday.

The festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 19-20 and was set to include more than 175 artists, local breweries, wineries, food stands and live entertainment.

In a news release, the city cites "unprecedented challenges" and the current health order, which limits outdoor gatherings to 60 people including hosts, workers and guests, as grounds for canceling the event.