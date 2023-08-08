22-year-old Oakley man shot on Highway 24 has died

A 22-year-old Oakley man who was shot on Highway 24 in Orinda has died, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Valencia.

The East Bay Times reported that Valencia died on July 29, a day after the shooting on westbound Highway 24, just east of the St. Stephens Drive exit.

The CHP said it believes that somebody pulled up behind and then alongside Valencia’s vehicle while it was going west and opened fire several times. Officers believe Valencia was in the back seat.