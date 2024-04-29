Man convicted of kidnapping, rape, burglary and assault in Berkeley

A jury found a man guilty of kidnapping and the sexual assault of a teen in 2008 and first-degree burglary and assault in 2015. Prosecutors say both crimes happened in the City of Berkeley.

However, he was acquitted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of UCSF dentistry student, Randhir Kaur in a case brought by Albany Police Department.

Keith Kenard Asberry Jr. faces life in prison.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office on Monday said in the 2008 incident, Aberry approached a teenager on Allston Way, near Berkeley High School, as she was getting in her car.

Prosecutors said Asberry used a gun to force his victim to drive to a dead-end street where he sexually assaulted her. Price's office said evidence shows Asberry also forced the victim to withdraw $200 from her bank account.

In 2015, weeks before the dental student's slaying, prosecutors said Asberry walked into the Berkeley home of a woman who had just finished unloading her car from a shopping trip.

A struggle ensued, but the victim was able to fend off the attack, causing Asberry to flee the home. Asberry was found guilty of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault in this case.

Price thanked the jury for delivering the guilty verdict and congratulated her team for their hard work.

"Today's verdict finally brings closure to the victims who waited years for justice to be served in this case." She also noted in the rape case that there was a delay because a rape kit was not tested until six years after the crime.

"This resulted in Mr. Asberry being allowed to roam free, searching for more victims, which resulted in the attack in 2015," said Price.

Asberry also had a felony gun conviction on his record from 2005, the D.A. said.

Asberry's sentencing is Friday, May 24 at an Oakland courthouse.