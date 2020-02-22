24 year-old man arrested for attempted murder in Fairfield stabbing

article

Fairfield police announced they've arrested 24-year-old Jacob Travis in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Police say that on Saturday around 11:15 p.m., Travis broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Gregory St in Fairfield.

While several people were inside the apartment, Travis grabbed a knife and started a fight with one of the people inside.

During the fight, Travis attempted to kill a man by stabbing him multiple times. Travis fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center where they were treated for one stab wound to the back of his head, another stab wound to the back of his neck, and additional two stab wounds to his back.

Medical professionals stabilized the man, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

A Fairfield resident spotted Travis early Sunday morning in the area of Pennsylvania Ave and Tabor Ave.

The resident called 9-1-1, provided details about what the suspect was wearing and provided updates as officers responded to the area.

Travis was located and arrested. He was booked into jail for attempted murder and burglary.