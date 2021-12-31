25 more shelter beds available this weekend at St. Vincent De Paul in Oakland

Twenty-five more beds will be available over the weekend at St. Vincent de Paul Community Center and Shelter in Oakland, thanks to help from city staff and the American Red Cross.

Total shelter capacity will be 70 Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of COVID-19 restrictions, up from the regular 45.

Individuals in need of housing may simply show up at 2280 San Pablo Ave., at about 6 p.m. or they can call 211 or the St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County at (510) 638-7600.

An alternate entrance to the shelter is around the corner at 675 23rd St., city officials said.

Blase Bova, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County, said beds should be available for about 20 to 25 additional people this weekend.

On Monday, the shelter will likely be able to offer only 45 beds. But, by Jan. 15, they will probably be able to offer 70 beds after more staff is hired.

That's been a problem, Bova said. She said they've had trouble hiring even though positions are available.

For a list of countywide shelters and warming centers, go to https://www.achch.org/winter-emergency-resources.html.








