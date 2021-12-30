Santa Rosa opening pop-up tent warming center with cold weather coming

The city of Santa Rosa, in partnership with Catholic Charities, is opening a pop-up tent warming center for people in need, as the forecast calls for overnight temperatures to dip into the 30s Thursday night and as low as the upper 20s Friday and Saturday nights.

The center, which is outdoors as a COVID-19 precaution, will be open from 8 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Sunday in the Catholic Charities' Homeless Services Center parking lot at 610 Wilson St. The tents, which will not be set up for sleeping, will be heated.

Masks are required and will be provided, and capacity is limited to 40. Those in need of an indoor emergency shelter will be given a referral.

In lieu of volunteers, Catholic Charities is seeking donations of newly-purchased gear for cold and wet weather, including tarps, sleeping bags, rain gear and socks. Donations may be dropped off from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

For cold weather preparedness tips, visit srcity.org/ExtremeCold.

Advertisement







