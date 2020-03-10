3 TSA officers who work at San Jose Mineta Airport test positive for COVID-19

article

Three Transportation Security Administration officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) an airport spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

The three officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home, the TSA said.

"Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," TSA said in a written statement.

The TSA said it is cooperating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and "will update as more information becomes available."

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

Bay City News contributed to this report.

