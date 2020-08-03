Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old girl taken by father in Central California found safe, authorities say

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
California
KTVU FOX 2
article

In this photo provided by California Highway Patrol, Charles Aguilar, 56, (left) and Brooklyn Aguilar, 3, (right) are pictured.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)) - A little girl who had been missing for several hours has been found, California Highway Patrol confirmed on Monday. 

CHP said in a tweet that 3-year-old Brooklyn Aguilar had been located and the Endangered Missing Advisory issued around 5:17 a.m. was no longer in effect. 

Authorities believed Brooklyn had been taken by her father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar in the Kings County area. 

She was last seen around 11:45 p.m. and was wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow shorts. 

According to CHP, Aguilar was driving a silver 2002 BMW 325 with Arizona license plate STEVBBY.