36-year-old man arrested following San Carlos shooting

article

A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting at someone, narrowly missing them, in San Carlos on Monday evening, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Rudy Sanchez is in custody following the shooting reported at 5:43 p.m. in the 1100 block of Laurel Street.

Sanchez pointed a handgun at the victim and fired a shot following an argument over a past dispute. The victim fled but deputies eventually found the person and determined them to be uninjured.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm with gross neglect and being a felon in possession of a firearm, sheriff's officials said.