4-alarm fire destroys commercial building in downtown San Jose

A two-story building in the heart of downtown San Jose caught on fire Thursday morning.

San Jose firefighters first received a report of a structure fire at 81 E. San Fernando St. at 10:19 a.m. and by 11 a.m., it grew to a four-alarm blaze.

"Four alarm fire is pretty significant," San Jose fire spokesperson Erica Ray said. "Businesses in this building are not going to be able to open back up."

Those businesses include Cinebar -- one of the city's oldest operating bars -- Los San Patricios bar and the recently closed Chacho's eatery.

Luckily, Ray said, those businesses were not open at the time and the building was unoccupied.

There were upwards of 80 firefighters on the scene as of midday. The fire has not been put out as of shortly after noon, but firefighters have been able to contain it to the single structure.

The cause of the fire is still not determined. Ray said the department will conduct an arson investigation, which is typical with any fire started in a residence or business building.

There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries at this time.