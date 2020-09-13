4 hospitalized, including police and tow truck driver, after possible fentanyl exposure

Two police officers, a tow truck driver, and a DUI suspect were transported to the hospital Sunday following what authorities believe was exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Officials responded to a report of a possible DUI driver on the south end of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to Andrew Barclay with the California Highway Patrol. They say the vehicle had crashed by the time officers were on the scene.

An officer approached the vehicle, found the driver passed out, and then got inside to put the car in park before being overcome by a chemical, officials said.

A second officer and a tow truck driver pulled the disoriented officer out of the vehicle and administered Narcan, a nasal spray that can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.

The suspect was also given Narcan and transported to the hospital.

As a precaution for minor exposure, the second officer and the tow truck driver were given Narcan and transported for treatment as well.

The status of their condition was not immediately available.

While officials believe the exposure was to fentanyl, an investigation is underway and the cause has not yet been determined.