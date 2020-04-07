4 residents, 9 staff members infected with COVID-19 at Pleasant Hill senior home

A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior home in downtown Pleasant Hill has left three residents hospitalized, public health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County Health Services said 4 residents at Carlton Senior Living have the virus, three of whom who require medical treatment.

Officials said 9 staff members have also tested posiite for the virus.

"We are testing symptomatic people at the site and are evaluating the feasibility of testing everyone who lives and works there, the health department wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, county public health officials confirmed an outbreak at a senior living facility and Orinda and said they were investigating reports of other COVID-19 cases at other facilities.