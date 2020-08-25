49ers announce no fans for home opener at Levi's Stadium

article

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday announced there will be no fans at their September 13 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, due to the coronavirus and government restrictions.

The team, however, did leave the door open for the possibility of fans returning to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara later in the season if public health guidelines allow it.

"We will continue to work with state and county officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi's Stadium later this season," the 49ers said in a statement.

MORE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he wishes he had 'listened earlier' to Colin Kaepernick

Season ticket holders were given the option credit this year's payments towards the 2021 season to receive a refund.

If the team is abe able to host fans at any point this season, season ticket members who credited their 2020 payments to 2021 will receive priority access to single-game tickets.

Advertisement

After the home opener, the 49ers don't play at Levi's Stadium until October 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19