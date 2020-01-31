Expand / Collapse search

49ers superfan shows off incredible Niners-themed 'man cave'

By
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2

49ers fan shows off his 'man cave'

A Niners fan gave KTVU's Frank Mallicot a tour of his 'man cave' decked out in red and gold.&nbsp;

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - If the San Francisco 49ers take home their sixth Lombardi trophy, it will be a huge celebration for the Bay Area and one Niner fan in particular who has dedicated much of his life to collecting team memorabilia. 

John Marksman's 'man cave' inside his San Francisco home is decked out in red and gold from top to bottom. 

Marksman is a 49ers faithful and has been collecting autographed jerseys, helmets, balls and a bunch of other Niners memorabilia since 1984.