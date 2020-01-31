49ers superfan shows off incredible Niners-themed 'man cave'

If the San Francisco 49ers take home their sixth Lombardi trophy, it will be a huge celebration for the Bay Area and one Niner fan in particular who has dedicated much of his life to collecting team memorabilia.

John Marksman's 'man cave' inside his San Francisco home is decked out in red and gold from top to bottom.

Marksman is a 49ers faithful and has been collecting autographed jerseys, helmets, balls and a bunch of other Niners memorabilia since 1984.