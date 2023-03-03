4th person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 6 weeks

article

A 33-year-old inmate has died at Santa Rita Jail, the fourth person to die in six weeks.

Candice "Cody" Vanburen, 33, suffered a medical emergency, the Alameda County Sheriff said, and died at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley on Feb. 28.

Vanburen was booked the day before about 1:20 p.m. at a "timeserver" from Valley State Prison-Chowchilla on post-release community supervision.

Vanburen was assigned to Housing Unit 21 D, cell 18 as the only person in the cell.

During intake medical screening, Vanburen admitted drug use, the sheriff said, but there was "no cause for concern found" during the intake process.

A deputy found Vanburen unresponsive about 5:20 a.m. during a wellness check. Staff administered five doses of Narcan, but they were unsuccessful.

Vanburen marks the 66th death at Santa Rita Jail since 2014, according to KTVU's count.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez