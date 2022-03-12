5 displaced, dog killed after fire breaks out in Oakland RV lot

Five people were displaced after a fire broke out at an Oakland-sanctioned lot for people living in their RVs.

The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon on Wood Street in West Oakland.

Four RVs burned, and one dog was killed.

The site's manager says a woman was trying to set fire to love letters, when the flames spread.

She says it's the first fire at that location, which is secure and monitored.

Onekia Beel added that residents there are trying to find permanent housing.



"Right now I'm kind of hurt," she said. "My residents are already at a low. And to lose everything … I wish I could have saved the dog."



Oakland firefighters say they've responded to nearly 100 encampment fires across the city.

They're often caused by cooking, campfires and even arson.

They say the living conditions often make rescues difficult.