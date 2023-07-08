5 fire departments battle vegetation fire near interstate 80, evac orders in place

Five fire departments fought a vegetation fire in Vallejo at Admiral Callaghan Lane and Turner Parkway, near Interstate Highway 80, on Saturday night, officials said.

About 48 firefighters from Vallejo, Fairfield, Benicia, American Canyon and Crockett were on the scene of the blaze, which was reported about 6:51 p.m., Vallejo Fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said.

Multiple structures were threatened, the fire department said in a Tweet. Residents are urged to evacuate.

