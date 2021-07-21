PG&E prepared to shut off power as a last resort to reduce wildfires
PG&E testified before the California Public Utilities Commission about its readiness plan for cutting power to customers and efforts to reduce those events in the future.
Fire crews battle grass fire in Richmond
Crews battled a grass fire in Richmond near the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday.
Brush fire breaks out on East Bay island
A brush fire broke out Monday morning on Bradford Island in Contra Costa County's San Joaquin Delta. About 20 people live on the island that's about nine miles northeast of Antioch.
Firefighters battle multiple vegetation fires in Santa Clara County
Firefighters in the South Bay have contained four separate vegetation fires in Santa Clara County, Cal Fire officials said on Wednesday.
Crews mopping up 25-acre vegetation fire that jumped Coyote Creek from Milpitas to San Jose
The fire near the 500 block of Mill River Lane was first reported just after 4 p.m.
Harmful particles in wildfire smoke pose a significant health risk
Smoke and ash from massive wildfires in the American West have clouded the sky and led to air quality alerts on parts of the East Coast. The effects of the blazes were felt 2,500 miles away as haze hung over New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.