5 injured in Allina Health clinic shooting in Buffalo, Minnesota, suspect in custody

Five people were injured after a man, who is now in custody, opened fire at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota Tuesday. Improvised explosive devices were also found at the scene and elsewhere in the city.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 11 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive on the Buffalo Hospital campus. Buffalo is approximately 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and evacuated the clinic and located multiple victims as well as the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Law enforcement also found a suspicious package in the corner of the lobby, according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also investigating.

Five victims were taken to area hospitals—four to North Memorial and one to Buffalo Hospital. There is no update on their conditions.

Suspect was known to law enforcement

The suspect has been identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo. Authorities believe Ulrich acted alone and are not looking for any additional suspects.

Suspicious devices found at Super 8 motel

Sheriff Deringer said additional suspicious devices were also found at the Super 8 motel in Buffalo, where Ulrich was believed to have been staying most recently.

The motel was evacuated. The MPD bomb squad and federal investigators also responded to that scene.

Nearby schools placed on lockdown, after-school activities canceled

Schools in the area were placed on temporary lockdown following the incident as a precautionary measure.

Students from the two schools closest to the clinic, Tatanka Elementary STEM School and PRIDE Transitions, were evacuated to Buffalo High School, according to the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District.

Due to the situation, the district canceled after-school and evening activities for Tuesday, including community education classes and programs. The after-school child care program, KidKare, will remain open until 6:30 p.m.

