A manhunt is underway after a gunman opened fire in San Jacinto County, killing five people including an 8-year-old.

It happened at a home just west of Cleveland around midnight in the 100 block of Walter Dr. That's where dozens of officers were called to the area, where the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says four people were shot inside a home "execution style." However, there were a total of 10 people inside the home at the time.

Officials have released the names and ages of all the victims. They are Sonia Argentina Guzman 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8.

Preliminary details from Sheriff Greg Capers are the incident may have started after the victims told their neighbor, Francisco Oropeza, 38, who had been drinking, to "stop shooting" in the yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, (Photo courtesy of San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office)

Oropeza reportedly told the neighbors he would do what he wanted.

Responding officers at the scene also found 8-year-old Guzman inside the house and rushed the child to a hospital via Life Flight, but he died from his injuries.

Three other children were also found "covered in blood," Sheriff Capers said, and taken to the hospital. Two other people inside the home were evaluated for injuries at the scene but released.

The Sheriff says they know exactly who the shooter is based on seeing him with Ring Doorbell footage with the weapon and SWAT cleared his home, but as of this writing, several agencies are still looking for him. The search area has reportedly increased and, officials believe Oropeza could be on foot, but they are unsure.

The FBI Houston has taken control of the investigation.

Sheriff Capers says though they have not located Oropeza yet, they did find a cell phone they were looking for along with articles of clothing.

Officials say they have responded to calls in that neighborhood in the past.

A judge has filed an arrest warrant and assigned the shooter a $5 million bond.

If you have any tips or information, please call the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.