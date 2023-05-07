5 law enforcement agencies collect 264 firearms in anonymous buybacks

Anonymous gun buybacks by five San Mateo law enforcement agencies collected 264 firearms Saturday.

Cash payments, with no questions, ranged from $50 for nonfunctioning guns, to $100 for handguns, shotguns or rifles, to $200 for assault weapons and untraceable "ghost" guns.

The buyback in South San Francisco was conducted by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, South San Francisco Police Department, San Bruno Police Department, Daly City Police Department, Colma Police Department, and the Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback.

Among the 264 firearms were nine assault weapons and four "ghost" guns, the agencies said.

Another gun buyback is planned for later this year in South San Mateo County.