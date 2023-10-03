5 people shot after Morgan State University homecoming event

Homecoming festivities marred by violence on the campus of Morgan State University Tuesday evening.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the gunshots rang out just before 9:30 p.m., and were heard by campus police officers nearby. Those officers located five individuals, Worley said, who were suffering from bullet wounds.

According to Morgan State's Police Chief Lance Hatcher, four of the five victims who were struck are students. They each suffered injuries that at this time are believed to be "non-life-threatening."

Commissioner Worley said that several windows were shattered during the incident, which led officers to believe there was a possible active shooter in a dorm located in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

An emergency response for the active shooter was initiated and students were told to shelter in place, and avoid Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 12:30 a.m.

Despite searching multiple buildings on campus, Baltimore police officers were unable to locate the suspect, Worley said, and the investigation remains active.

The department is now working with additional law enforcement agencies, including Baltimore ATF special agents and Morgan State University police, to piece together everything that happened.

The Baltimore-based HBCU kicked off its homecoming events this week.

On Tuesday, the school held its annual Mister and Miss Morgan State University Coronation and Ball.

Morgan State's President David Wilson called it an "unbelievably beautiful event."

He said students and parents were leaving the celebration when the shooting occurred.

The president canceled classes for students on Wednesday, and said he will make a decision soon about whether the rest of the homecoming events will go on as planned.

