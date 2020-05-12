50-year-old man injured Tuesday in San Francisco drive-by shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - A 50-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting along San
Francisco's Ocean Aveue on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Ocean
and Jules avenues in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.
The victim said someone in a vehicle shot at him and then the
vehicle fled the area. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable
condition, police said Wednesday.
No detailed description of the suspect or vehicle was immediately
released by police.