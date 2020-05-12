Expand / Collapse search

50-year-old man injured Tuesday in San Francisco drive-by shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - A 50-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting along San 
Francisco's Ocean Aveue on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Ocean 
and Jules avenues in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

The victim said someone in a vehicle shot at him and then the 
vehicle fled the area. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable 
condition, police said Wednesday.

No detailed description of the suspect or vehicle was immediately 
released by police.