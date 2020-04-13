56 more people released from Santa Rita Jail

article

Fifty-six more people on Monday were ordered released from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in an effort to lower the risk that the coronavirus will spread through the jail, Alameda County court officials said.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tara Desautels issued three orders releasing 15, 20 and 21 people.

Fifteen people each had 90 days or fewer to serve of the felony sentences. The court deems their sentences served.

Under the two other orders, bail was reduced to zero.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, the court has released 334 people from Santa Rita Jail in addition to others released through the court's pre-arraignment review process and pre-trial risk assessment program.

Since March 1, the jail population is down 28 percent to 1,869 people from 2,597. Fifteen people at Santa Rita Jail had contracted the coronavirus as of Friday.