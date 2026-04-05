6 rescued off vessel 'in distress' in San Pablo Bay

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Six people were rescued on Saturday night off a 13-foot vessel "in distress" in the San Pablo Bay area, according to fire officials in Southern Marin and Novato.

Emergency crews got a call for help at about 8:45 p.m. about a disabled boat with engine trouble near Black Point near Novato. None of the six were wearing life vests, fire officials said.

Crews sent two water rescue crafts to retrieve the people on the boat, which included two swimmers from the team using jet skis to access the vessel, officials said.

All six were safely rescued, and no injuries were reported.