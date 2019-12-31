6 suspected gang members arrested in Fresno mass shooting

article

Fresno police announced Tuesday they have arrested six suspected gang members in the shooting deaths of four men last month at a backyard gathering of family and friends.

The victims were killed Nov. 17 when gunmen entered the backyard of a Fresno home through an unlocked gate and opened fire with semiautomatic weapons on people watching a football game in the backyard.

Fresno Police Chief AndyHall said at a news conference Tuesday that the suspects are all self-admitted gang members. He says they carried out the shooting to retaliate against a rival gang they believed was responsible for the killing hours earlier of the brother of one of the shooters.